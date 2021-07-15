Chelsea agree Guehi sale to Crystal Palace

The highly-rated defender, who spent last season on loan at Swansea, is crossing London to link up with the Eagles

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, Goal can confirm, with the promising defender heading for the exits at Stamford Bridge.

The England U21 international spent the 2020-21 campaign with Championship side Swansea, allowing him to see regular game time.

He caught the eye while in South Wales and will now get the chance to test himself on a Premier League stage with the Eagles.

Article continues below

What is the deal?

There has been talk of a £20 million ($28m) fee being agreed, but both sides are keeping the financial side of a deal under wraps.

What is clear is that Guehi is undergoing a medical with Palace and will be signing a five-year contract through to the summer of 2026.

Chelsea are preparing to part with the Ivory Coast-born star as they are already well stocked at centre-half.

The Blues are, however, eager to ensure that they do not sever all ties with a player of consider promise.

They have included a sell-on clause within the terms agreed with their domestic rivals, while they also have the option to match any offer tabled in future transfer talks.

Guehi's career so far

Guehi has been on Chelsea's books since 2007, having seen his potential spotted early.

He made his professional debut in an EFL Cup game with Grimsby in September 2019 and has taken in two Carabao Cup outings for the Blues at first-team level.

Much of his experience to date was, however, collected while with Swansea in 2020-21.

He made 45 appearances for the Swans in all competitions, helping them to the Championship play-off final, and also figured for his country in the group stage of the European U21 Championship.

Further reading