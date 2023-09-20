Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Wednesday, Charlotte will face the Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium in Major League Soccer action.
Charlotte will try to snap a three-game losing skid when they host the 2022 playoff runners-up Philadelphia Union. Last June, the visitors hosted and won 1-0 against the hosts. Charlotte currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference and 23rd overall with seven wins and 11 draws in 27 games.
With 47 points, the visitors are fourth in the Eastern Conference and fifth overall, 11 points behind leaders FC Cincinnati. As the third-placed team in the 2023 Leagues Cup, the Philadelphia Union qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They lost out on the MLS Cup last season but are hoping for a second chance.
Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time
Charlotte and Philadelphia Union face off on September 20 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Charlotte team news
Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored eight goals in all competitions.
Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.
Philadelphia team news
Jesus Bueno will also be available for Wednesday's match after missing Sunday's game thanks to a red card in the closing moments of last Wednesday's game, in which he had replaced Alejandro Bedoya.
Philadelphia possible XI: Blake; Lowe, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya; McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre.
Head-to-Head Record
The last three games between Charlotte and Philadelphia Union have ended with two wins for the Union and one win for Charlotte.