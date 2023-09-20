Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Charlotte and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, Charlotte will face the Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium in Major League Soccer action.

Charlotte will try to snap a three-game losing skid when they host the 2022 playoff runners-up Philadelphia Union. Last June, the visitors hosted and won 1-0 against the hosts. Charlotte currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference and 23rd overall with seven wins and 11 draws in 27 games.

With 47 points, the visitors are fourth in the Eastern Conference and fifth overall, 11 points behind leaders FC Cincinnati. As the third-placed team in the 2023 Leagues Cup, the Philadelphia Union qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They lost out on the MLS Cup last season but are hoping for a second chance.

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Sep 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte and Philadelphia Union face off on September 20 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored eight goals in all competitions.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Philadelphia team news

Jesus Bueno will also be available for Wednesday's match after missing Sunday's game thanks to a red card in the closing moments of last Wednesday's game, in which he had replaced Alejandro Bedoya.

Philadelphia possible XI: Blake; Lowe, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya; McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik Defenders: Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders: Gazdag, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards: Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

The last three games between Charlotte and Philadelphia Union have ended with two wins for the Union and one win for Charlotte.

Useful links