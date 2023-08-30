Charlotte vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Charlotte and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC and Orlando City square off in a crucial match on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium as the MLS resumes with a fresh set of games this week.

Orlando City has performed admirably so far this season, presently holding down fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference rankings. In their previous match, the Lions narrowly defeated St. Louis City 2-1, and they'll try to repeat that feat this week.

On the other side, Charlotte FC is still struggling this season and now holds the 12th spot in the league rankings. Last week, the home team upset Los Angeles FC 2-1, so they will feel confident going into this match.

Charlotte vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Aug 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte and Orlando City face off on August 30 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Charlotte vs Orlando online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer is Karol Swiderski who has scored seven goals in all competitions.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Swiderski, Meram.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Orlando team news

The home side has some massive injury concerns heading into the Leagues Cup this season. Michael Halliday has been ruled out due to a thigh concern while Adam Grinwis will be another absentee for manager Oscar Pareja. Kenyan defender Abdi Salim is also another name on the injury table with a knee issue.

Orlando possible XI: Gallese; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar, Otero Defenders: Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Freeman Midfielders: Araujo, Cartagena, Juninho, Martins, Thorhallsson, Granados, Pereyra, Loyola, Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Mohammed Forwards: Kara, Enrique, McGuire, Lynn

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last four matches, Charlotte and Orlando City have won two games each with the last two having been won by the Crown earlier this year.

