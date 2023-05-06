Charlotte vs New York City FC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch Charlotte vs New York City FC in the MLS on TV or live stream.

As matchday 11 gets underway in Major League Soccer, Charlotte hosts New York City FC at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. So far the Pigeons have failed to live up to their billing as they sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, six points from the leaders, New England Revolution.

Charlotte has also failed to impress the masses, with the Crown sitting second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference, level on points with New York Red Bulls. So far, Kamil Jozwaik's form has been the only positive note for the North Carolina team.

Charlotte's start to the 2023 season was the worst they could have imagined when they began their hunt for the 2023 MLS title, losing their first three games on the trot while scoring only once. Since then, their ship has stabled a slight bit having lost only twice over the course of eight games.

However, that eight-game run has seen only one clean sheet for the Crown, against Columbus Crew at the Bank of America Stadium.

While goal scoring has not been a problem for Christian Lattanzio's men, they have struggled to create as many chances for Karol Swiderski and the out-of-favour Enzo Copetti. Charlotte has only created a total of nine big chances over the course of their 10 games so far.

As for New York City, while they currently sit in a direct playoff spot, Nicholas Cushing's men have struggled to maintain form as they have failed to string more than two wins together so far.

Another issue that the Boys in Blue have faced has been their away form, having failed to notch even a single win on the road. With their next four games being on the road, Cushing's men will be looking to break their duck as they also face an in-form FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup on Tuesday for their Round Four clash.

Kick-Off Time

Game: Charlotte vs New York City FC Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 1 2:30 am BST (May 7) Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to watch Charlotte vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

Team News & Squads

Charlotte News

The long-term absentees Guzman Corujo and Adam Armour are the only players absent for the game.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Marks; Bryne, Malanda, Jones, Afful; Swiderski, Bronico, Westwood; Gaines, Copetti, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Marks Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Corujo, Mora, Tuiloma, Lindsey, Malanda, Armour, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Vargas, Shinyashiki, Gaines

NYCFC News

New York City have no notable injury concerns and will have the entire squad up for selection, and Telles Magno has been the top scorer for the Pigeons.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Illenic, Martins, Chanot, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Magno, Pellegrini; Ledezma; Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

Charlotte FC and New York City FC have faced off twice since the club was introduced in 2021 with the Crown having won both encounters. Charlotte won the first game at the Yankee Stadium 3-1 with Swiderski scoring twice, while the away encounter saw the Pigeons lose 1-0 despite Charlotte being down to 10 men.

