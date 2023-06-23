Charlotte vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Charlotte and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Charlotte FC will host CF Montreal in a match between two teams in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference that are only separated by two points.

The visitors have won back-to-back games to move up to eighth place in the division, while their opponents have slumped to tenth place and are now winless in their last two games.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

After having a difficult start to the Major League Soccer season, losing their first three matches, Charlotte FC swiftly turned things around to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, collecting 21 points from their following 12 matches.

After splitting the points in a game against Seattle Sounders that concluded with three goals each, Lattanzio's team now enters the weekend on the heels of two draws. Most recently, they were held to a 2-2 draw away at New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. Charlotte FC has suddenly slipped to 10th place in the Eastern Conference as a result of their dismal month.

They face a CF Montreal team that is on a different trajectory; after having a rough start to the league season, the visitors have improved recently.

After seven games in the MLS season, CF Montreal found itself in a very precarious situation with just three points after six losses, 17 goals allowed, and three goals scored, all of which came in their lone 3-2 victory over Philadelphia Union.

L'Impact enters the weekend having once more strung together a string of victories, first hammering Minnesota United 4-0 in early June before most recently hosting Nashville SC and triumphing 1-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte vs Montreal kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte and Montreal face off on June 24 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Charlotte vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer, Karol Swiderski, might not be able to make the squad as the Pole is yet to return from his international duties.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Agyemang, Meram

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Montreal team news

Samuel Piette is still recovering from an adductor strain while Romell Quioto continues to miss out. They are the only injury sidelines for Le CFM.

Robert Thorkelsson was called up to the Iceland Under-21 squad, while Aaron Herrera will represent Guatemala at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Camacho, Corbo; Miljevic, Wanyama, Duke, Lappalainen; Choiniere; Toye, Offor

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Ketterer Defenders Miller, Camacho, Waterman, Herrera, Campbell, Thorkelsson, Pantemis Midfielders Wanyama, Hamdi, Lappalainen, Zouhir, Miljevic, Rea, Saliba, Guillard, Iliadis, Daouda, Toye Forwards Offor, Sunusi

Head-to-Head Record

Charlotte and Montreal have only faced off against each other twice so far with both games being won by Montreal.

Useful links