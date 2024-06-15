Charlotte vs DC United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte will take on DC United in the MLS at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Charlotte will be hoping to climb up the standings with a win this weekend. They will be confident of getting points due to their recent form which has seen them lose only one out of their last five matches. DC United are winless during the same period and that makes this tie a difficult challenge for the visitors.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs DC United kick-off time

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Charlotte vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte have not had to deal with international call-ups, so we might see the same lineup in this match.

Liel Abada, who scored two goals in the previous game, will keep his position on the left side.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Bronico, Westwood, Urso; Abada, Agyemang, Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

DC United team news

DC United will be missing Aaron Herrera and Matti Peltola due to their international commitments with Guatemala and Finland, respectively.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Tubbs, Akinmboni, Bartlett; Antley, Klich, Hopkins, Santos; DiPietro, Stroud; Benteke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: McVey, Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Tubbs, Herrera Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Dajome, Fletcher, Santos, Hopkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 17/09/23 MLS Charlotte 0 - 0 D.C. United 30/04/23 MLS D.C. United 3 - 0 Charlotte 02/02/23 Friendly D.C. United 2 - 3 Charlotte 04/08/22 MLS Charlotte 3 - 0 D.C. United 27/02/22 MLS D.C. United 3 - 0 Charlotte

Useful links