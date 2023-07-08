Charlotte vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Charlotte and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When FC Cincinnati visits the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday to play Charlotte FC, they will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

The hosts, who are currently in the lowest half of the standings, are attempting to avoid going seven games without a victory.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

In their first game of July, Charlotte had to settle for a point for the fourth time in a row after playing to a 1-1 tie with New York City FC. They had gone the entire month of June without a win as they suffered two defeats and were held to three straight draws.

Christian Lattanzio's team has since dropped to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, seven points behind seventh-place Atlanta United, who holds the final spot in the Final Series, after collecting only seven MLS points from their past 21 opportunities.

With a league-high 44 points from 20 games, Cincinnati has been by far the greatest MLS team thus far this season, but they have just seen a little slump in their performance.

The visitors led 2-1 at the break but Cincinnati forward Dominique Badji equalised early in the second half with his second goal of the game and fourth of the season.

Pat Noonan's team is comfortably atop the Eastern Conference standings, and with a win on Sunday, they may pull nine points clear of second-place Nashville SC, who have played one more game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Jul 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte and Cincinnati face off on Jul 8 at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Charlotte vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future. Their top scorer, Karol Swiderski returned from international duties two weeks ago but has failed to score since.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Malanda, Afful; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Vargas, Agyemang, Meram

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Cincinnati team news

Joey Akpounonu has missed the majority of the season due to injury and is expected to miss out yet again. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with nine goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Arias, Gaddis, Murphy; Powell, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Kubo; Acosta, Badji.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

Charlotte and Cincinnati have only faced off against each other twice so far with both teams having won one once each.

Useful links