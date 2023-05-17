Charlotte vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Charlotte and Chicago Fire, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Charlotte FC hosts Chicago Fire in MLS on Wednesday, they will look for their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chicago comes into this game after two consecutive victories over St. Louis the previous week, one in MLS and the other in the US Open Cup.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Christian Lattanzio has been retained as the club's head coach, with the 51-year-old finally finding his stride after leading The Crown to three straight wins recently.

As a result, only goal difference separates Charlotte from the Eastern Conference's play-off berths ahead of their midweek match against Chicago Fire. Still, they will need to maintain their fine form of late if they are to challenge for the playoffs in the latter parts of the season.

On the other hand, Chicago Fire parted ways with manager Ezra Hendrickson earlier this month, the 51-year-old departing with a terrible 28% win rate from 46 games in charge since being appointed in November 2021.

For the second time in the past few seasons, Frank Klopas has been appointed as interim manager, and the former AEK Athens forward has made an immediate impression in his first week in charge.

Last week, St Louis City was easily dispatched 2-1 in the US Open Cup, before Rafael Czichos' strike toppled the same side in the MLS subsequent weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte and Chicago Fire face off on May 17 at the Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT)

How to watch Charlotte vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Charlotte team news

George Marks, Kerwin Vargas, Bill Tuiloma, Joseph Mora, and Guzman Corujo all seem to be out of commission for the foreseeable future due to injuries.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Sobocinski, Byrne; Westwood, Bronico, Bender; Jozwiak, Swiderski, Meram

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Head-to-Head Record

Chicago Fire and Charlotte have played against each other only twice since the Crown's inception last season. Both the games ended 3-2 in favour of the away side, once for Charlotte at Soldier and once for Chicago Fire at the Bank of America Stadium.

Useful links