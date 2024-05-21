How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

With an average of 123.3 points per game during the regular season, sixth-seeded Indiana led the NBA League in scoring.

However, top-seeded Boston was not far behind, ranking second, with an average of 120.6 points per game.

Boston Celtics easily defeated the Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round, and then they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the second round even though they had a lot of injuries.

The Pacers needed six games in the first round to beat the Milwaukee team. Then they overcame the New York Knicks, who were ahead 3-2 in the series but had a string of injuries, including star Jalen Brunson breaking his hand, which let Indiana win Game 7.

The Boston Celtics triumphed over the Indiana Pacers in three of the five meetings during the regular season.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers takes place on May 21, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, MA, USA.

Date 21 May 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, MA

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Boston Celtics Team News

For personal reasons, Tillman Sr. is doubtful about the upcoming match against the Pacers.

PF Kristaps Porzingis is unavailable because of his soleus problem.

Indiana Pacers Team News

The Pacers confirmed that SG Mathurin will miss the rest of the season because he had surgery on his shoulder.

With an average of 21.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, Pascal Siakam has been a reliable player.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers in the NBA matchups: