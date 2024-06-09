How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

With a 1-0 series lead, the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals Game 2 on June 09, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

In the last meeting, the Celtics prevailed 107-89, with Jaylen Brown scoring 22 points and Luka Doncic leading the Mavericks with 30.

With an astounding 37-4 record at home, the Celtics are the leaders in the Eastern Conference in rebounding (46.3 per game), led by Jayson Tatum's 8.1 average.

With a 25-16 road record, the Mavericks score 117.9 points per game on average and outscore their opponents by 2.3 points per game on average.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on June 09, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, MA.

Date 09 June 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET Arena TD Garden Location Boston, MA

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks live on ABC TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

Jayson Tatum has an astounding average of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Over the past ten games, Jaylen Brown has averaged 25.8 points, demonstrating his great play.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Luka Doncic has been outstanding, averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

Over the last ten games, Kyrie Irving has averaged 21.2 points and 4.8 assists.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups: