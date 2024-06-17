How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Boston Celtics are set to square off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 17, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

Boston up 3-1 in the series and aiming to clinch the NBA Finals in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks beat the Celtics 122–84 on June 15, with Luka Doncic scoring 29 points. However, the Celtics are ready to bounce back, as Jayson Tatum scored 15 points in that game.

Boston has a great 37-4 record at home and a 6-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points. However, Dallas has a good 25-16 record on the road and does very well in close games, going 5-2 when the difference is 3 points or less.

The Celtics score 5.0 points more than the Mavericks' 115.6 points per game on offense, averaging 120.6 points per game. On the other hand, the Mavericks score 8.7 points more each game than the Celtics giving up, 109.2 points per game.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on June 17, 209924, at 8:30 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date June 17 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks live on ABC TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

For the Celtics, Derrick White averages 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Jayson Tatum has averaged 25.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game over the past ten games.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Kyrie Irving scores 25.6 points and hands out 5.2 assists per game for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic has averaged 30.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 48.0% shooting over the past ten games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of last five meetups between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups: