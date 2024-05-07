How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, including how to watch and team news.

Offers extensive out-of-market access via NBA League Pass . Also offers access to RSNs for nearly all NBA teams*

The Boston Celtics square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the electrifying Eastern Conference second-round playoffs Game 1 on May 07, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

Boston won 4-1 in a crucial five-game series of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs over the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. Cleveland, meanwhile, faced the Orlando Magic in a tough first-round series that lasted seven close games before they prevailed 4-3.

The top-seeded Boston Celtics have a great overall record of 64-18, including an excellent home record of 37-4. Their offense has scored 107.8 points per game, which ranks them sixth. Their defense is rock-solid too, conceding 92.2 points per game, ranking them second overall.

On the other hand, the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers have a respectable 48–34 record overall and a 22-19 away record. Their defense ranks them fifth in points against per game at 100.3, and their offense ranks them 14th at 95.9 points per game.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA clash between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will take place on 07 May 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, MA, USA.

Date 07 May 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Arena TD Garden Location Boston, MA, USA

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can enjoy the thrilling NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

28-year-old forward Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out with a soleus strain.

Jaylen Brown has scored an impressive 22.8 points per game on offense.

Jayson Tatum has shown versatility by averaging 10.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on defense.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

26-year-old shooting guard Ty Jerome is out with an ankle injury.

Key player Jarrett Allen is listed as a "Game Time Decision" because of a rib injury.

Additionally, power forward Dean Wade is unavailable.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA matchups: