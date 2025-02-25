How to watch today's Celtic vs Aberdeen Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a rare Scottish Premiership defeat, Celtic will welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park on Tuesday.

Having faced only their second league loss of the season as they went down 2-1 against Hibernian, the Celts can move 10 points clear at the summit should they return to winning ways, but Aberdeen seek to book their third league win on the spin following their Dundee and Kilmarnock victories.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Celtic vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Celtic team news

James Forrest is ruled out with a foot injury, while Paulo Bernardo remains sidelined with an ankle injury, with Reo Hatate likely to join Callum McGregor and Arne Engels in the middle.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jota could be offered starts ahead of Greg Taylor and Adam Idah respectively.

Aberdeen team news

Dante Polvara, Ester Sokler, Gavin Molloy, Jack Milne, Jamie McGrath and Vicente Besuijen all make up the treatment room.

New signing Oday Dabbagh is in line for a start after coming off the bench to bag the only goal against Kilmarnock last Saturday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links