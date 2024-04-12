How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know about the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The NBA clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers is set to take place on April 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Cleveland Cavaliers with a 47-33 record, are effectively in fifth place in Eastern Conference. While the Pacers have a record of 46-34 and placed in sixth position in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers score an impressive 122.9 points per game, which is more than the Cavaliers' average of 112.5 points. This shows how strong their attack is.

Cleveland just barely beats Indiana in terms of rebounding, with 43.3 per game compared to 41.5 for the Pacers. This shows that Cleveland is better under the basket.

The Pacers are having 30.6 assists per game on average, which is more than the Cavaliers' 28.

As these two teams are getting ready to face off again, the matchup is going to be very exciting as both teams will likely attempt to capitalize on their strength while addressing their deficiencies.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers will face in a highly anticipated NBA game on April 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date April 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Arena Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers live on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, fans can also watch the match on Bally Sports Ohio, and Bally Sports Indiana or can tune into SiriusXM, WMMS/WNZN, 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Several Cavaliers players are marked as GTD (Game Time Decision) because of injuries, making it hard to predict who will be available in their next match against the Pacers.

Sam Merrill, has a neck problem that makes it uncertain whether he will be able to take part. This could affect the team's shooting and depth on the court.

Dean Wade, whose position and contribution have been important to the team's frontcourt rotation, is also GTD.

Additionally, Ty Jerome is dealing with an ankle injury, which could make it harder for the Cavaliers' backcourt depth.

These possible absences could will test the depth and toughness of its squad as it deals with these challenges.

Indiana Pacers Team News

Bennedict Mathurin, a key member of the Indiana Pacers, is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

The performance of top players Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner has been ever more important since Mathurin's injury. With an amazing average of 20.3 points and 10.9 assists per game, Haliburton continues to be the driving force behind the Pacers offense.

Turner's 6.9 rebounds per game are pivotal to the Pacers performance on the boards by giving them essential force and stability on the court.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matches: