Casino.org is the new Guinness World Record holder, but how did they do it?

Well, you do not need to wonder any more, because two men decided to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Most Casinos Visited in 24 Hours.

Casino.org teamed up with Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith to smash the existing record that had only been set earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, the record attempt took place in Vegas, because there are so many casinos in the city, and if you are going to break a record, you want to do it in the self-proclaimed gambling capital of the world.

We heard from Casino.org, the online casino review site, that the record had been broken.

"The intrepid fun seekers got on board their electric bikes this weekend, and from September 25th to 3:00 PM on September 26th, they played non-stop day and night to be crowned the new record holders of Most Visited Casinos in 24 Hours. It was a real team effort, while the guys were playing and travelling, Casino.org's Riley was leading the strategy behind the scenes.

"The team didn't just break the record, they smashed it, visiting 115 casinos in the allotted time, covering a total distance of 129.45 miles on their electric-powered bikes. They even had their own Lion Energy portable power supply to ensure they weren't held up waiting for a charge."

It is slightly debatable as to which record the Americans were setting out to break. Earlier this year, Dutch duo Dominique van der Geer and Armjin Meijer racked up 110 casinos in the same time. However, according to the Guinness World Records site, Kimo Ah Yun and Gary Meyer were the official record holders of Most Casinos Visited in 24 Hours when their 2017 attempt saw them gamble in 74 casino locations in Vegas.

Joel and Garrett were able to take the challenge to a whole new level thanks to Casino.org's support team, both behind the scenes and out on the road. A challenge like this is logistically and physically intense. It required meticulous planning, fast-paced travel and play and strict adherence to the Guinness rules. They aimed to surpass both of these records, targeting 75 locations and more than 110 individual casinos.

What were the official rules?

Each visit required placing a bet on a table game or an electronic table game.

Playing a slot machine, placing a sports bet, or gambling in any other capacity does not count towards the record.

The entire attempt had to be completed within 24 hours.

Travel had to be on scheduled public transport or personal travel (walking/biking) – no rideshares, taxis, self-driving cars or hired cars allowed.

Every visit has to be verified by a time-stamped photo at each casino.

A receipt from each bet.

A logbook of the journey.

Independent witness statements.

Play can only take place at public casinos. Private clubs and online platforms are not allowed.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to apply for this record.

While the record has yet to be officially confirmed by GWR (and that could take several weeks), everyone involved believes that Lady Luck is on their side. Strasser and Smith got to enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas, and all their bets were covered. Ahead of the attempt, Casino.org published odds of the duo breaking the record at 7/1. That means that anyone who bet on their success would have pocketed a cool $700 for a $100 wager. Strasser and Smith reportedly walked away with $4,000 – not bad for a fun weekend.

How did they do it?

The pair actually entered 75 physical locations in the city, but because some complexes have multiple casinos inside them, they were able to visit the 115 required to beat the previous records.

Breaking world records is not a new feat for the American pair. Garrett Smith claims to be "a delivery driver by day and a world record breaker by night."

On this occasion, he had to set aside his day job. He currently holds two world records and is a father of five. He says his favourite game is blackjack, but he might not be feeling quite so enthusiastic about the game after 24 hours of play. Before the attempt, he said: "Normal people don't do this. We're not that normal."

Joel Strasser holds an incredible 18 World records already (he says that they are mostly beard-related). He too is a family man and his favourite casino game is roulette. He must be delighted that the challenge is over, and he was under no illusion that this was not going to be an easy task. Before setting off, he told the Casino.org team: "This record is so logistically tough. It is incredibly difficult to follow all of Guinness rules and jump through every hoop."

With all those other records already under his belt (or chin), we have to assume he knew what he was talking about. When he said tough, he meant tough. He has previously held records for all kinds of quirky things, like:

Most beard baubles in a beard (who knew beard baubles even existed!).

Most toothpicks in a beard.

Most paper straws in a beard.

Most golf tees in a beard.

Most chopsticks in a beard.

While those might sound frivolous, the baubles added 5lbs of weight to his face and took over two and a half hours to set up. However, that is nothing compared to staying awake for 24 hours, let alone being able to keep moving, riding a bike and gambling coherently. Most endurance record holders will tell you that sleep deprivation is the toughest part of the challenge.

When the Dutch duo made their attempt earlier this year, they told reporters that the first ten hours were brutal due to lack of sleep and nerves. However, they said that once they found their rhythm, everything had started to click into place.

We have yet to hear from Strasser and Smith because they are currently catching up with some much-needed shuteye.