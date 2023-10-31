Casemiro wins Halloween! Man Utd star shows off brilliant Batman costume as wife Anna Mariana dresses up as devil

- Casemiro gets into Halloween spirit
- Dresses up as Batman with kids
- Wife dons devil outfit
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was up for a bit of fancy dress with his family and dressed up as the Gotham guardian on Tuesday night. Wife Anna Mariana Casemiro - who was wearing a devil costume - and their children got in on the fun too. On Instagram, Casemiro's wife wrote: "Happy Halloween", flanked by ghost and pumpkin emojis.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: On the pitch, things are not quite as rosy for Casemiro. He is struggling for game time at United this season, despite being a key player for the Red Devils in 2022/23. The 31-year-old will hope he can feature more regularly for Erik ten Hag's men, and in doing so, turn their results around after a slow start to the season.
WHAT NEXT? Casemiro could play some part in Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.