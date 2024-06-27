How to watch today's St Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you meed to know about the MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds.

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds will square off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 27, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET.

With an average of 4.04 runs per game, the Cardinals are ranked 25th, followed by 16 in hits per game (8.12), and 19th in home runs (77).

The Reds, on the other hand, are ranked 17th in home runs with 78, 27th in hits per game with 7.42, and 17th in runs per game with an average of 4.27.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds takes place on June 27, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, MO, USA.

Date June 27, 2024 Time 7:45 pm ET Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, MO

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds live on MLB.tv television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into the local TV Channels - BSOH and BSMW.

St. Louis Cardinals Team News

C Ivan Herrera is on the 10-day injured list with back tightness.

OF Lars Nootbaar follows him with an oblique strain.

Cincinnati Reds Team News

OF TJ Friedl is out for 10 days due to his right hamstring strain.

RP Emilio Pagan is unavailable for 15 days because of his lat injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds in MLB: