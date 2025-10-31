How to watch today's Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals welcome the New York Islanders to Capital One Arena on Friday in what should be an intriguing showdown featuring standout performers like Aliaksei Protas and Mathew Barzal.

The Islanders enter the contest with four wins in their first nine outings but find themselves trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Capitals return home looking to steady the ship after dropping three of their last five matchups, including back-to-back defeats. Despite some recent bumps, Washington’s 6-4 record shows they’ve remained competitive early in the season, setting the stage for a spirited Eastern Conference clash.

Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Capitals will take on the Islanders in an exciting NHL game on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C..

Date Friday, October 31, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington D.C.

Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders team news

Washington Capitals team news

As for Washington, the offense hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, producing 2.7 goals on 29.1 shots per game. But what the Capitals lack in scoring punch, they make up for with defensive discipline, limiting opponents to just 2.2 goals and 25.7 shots per contest. Still, that stingy defense has wobbled lately, giving up 12 goals in their last three defeats. Tom Wilson has been Washington’s top contributor so far, recording 11 points and five goals. Dylan Strome follows closely behind with 10 points, including a team-leading eight assists, while veterans John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin each sit with seven points, providing steady production from both ends of the ice.

New York Islanders team news

The Islanders have been sharp on the attack this season, averaging 3.56 goals per game on 30.4 shots. The problem, however, lies on the other end of the ice. New York’s defense has struggled mightily, surrendering 3.56 goals per contest while allowing nearly 30 shots per night — including nine goals over their last two defeats. Bo Horvat has been the engine of this offense, tallying 11 points and a team-high six goals. Captain Anders Lee has chipped in eight points through nine outings, while Mathew Barzal matches that total and paces the club with six assists.

Washington Capitals vs New York Islanders head-to-head record