'I almost feel sick' – Capello hammers Milan for treatment of Boban and Maldini

The former manager at the San Siro is unhappy with the way the club have treated two legendary former players who moved into backroom roles

Fabio Capello says he has been "sickened" by the way his former club have treated ex-players Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini, while also slamming Giorgio Chiellini for his soon to be published autobiography.

Boban and Maldini both played for Milan under Capello during his successful spell in charge in the 1990s, winning four titles as well as the in 1994.

Former international Boban was appointed chief football officer last summer, while Maldini moved into the role of technical director as Milan looked to former players to try and recapture the glory days.

However Boban quit in March amid Milan's pursuit of Ralf Rangnick to take over as manager, while Maldini could be set to follow with the German demanding greater autonomy should he take charge at the San Siro.

Capello has been angered by what he views as a lack of respect by Milan for their former greats, and says he, like Boban, would have resigned if put in that position.

He told Corriere dello Sport: “How Boban and Maldini are being treated makes me almost feel sick. As directors, they’ve showed the sincerity they had as players. I would’ve done what Boban did and not wear a jersey at all. Dignity comes before everything else.”

The 73-year-old former and manager also criticised captain Chiellini, whose derogatory comments about former team mates in his new book have caused controversy in Italian football in recent days.

Chiellini slammed Brescia striker Mario Balotelli in the upcoming book, saying he “deserved a slap” for his attitude during ’s 2013 Confederations Cup campaign. He didn't stop there, also saying that “Balotelli is a negative person with no respect for the team".

Balotelli did not take the insult lying down, hitting back against Chiellini on Instagram. “At least I have the sincerity and courage to say things face to face,” he wrote on his story. "You've had plenty of opportunities since 2013 to behave like a real man but you didn't."

Chiellini has since apologised to Balotelli, although he also criticised former Juve team mate Felipe Melo as "the worst of the worst" and "a bad apple."

Capello is unimpressed with the veteran centre-back, saying he has been offered the chance to write a tell-all book but has always turned down the opportunity.

He said: “I’ve been asked to write a book many times. I’ve been offered considerable amounts. I don’t like reading certain things. For me, football’s played and not told.”