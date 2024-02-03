Cape Verde vs South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cape Verde and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cape Verde will take on South Africa in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Saturday.

Cape Verde were made to wait till the 88th minute for a breakthrough in the Round-of-16 fixture against Mauritania. Ryan Mendes scored the only goal of the game from the spot to secure their place in the quarter-final, only for the second time in their AFCON history.

South Africa will be dreaming of another AFCON triumph after their victorious 1996 campaign. They registered a solid 2-0 win over Morocco in the previous round and will be confident of getting another win. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cape Verde vs South Africa kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Charles Konan Banny Stadium

The match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cape Verde vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cape Verde team news

Mendes achieved the distinction of being the first Cape Verdean player to score multiple goals at the Cup of Nations when he scored the winning goal in the previous round.

After the return of Bebe against Mauritania following a minor injury, Bubista is likely to stick with the same lineup that started the last game.

Cape Verde predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Lopes, Paulo; Monteiro, Pina, Duarte; Mendes, Bebe, Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Silva, Rosa Defenders: Costa, Lopes, Stopira, Borges, Moreira Midfielders: Rodrigues, Andrade, Bebé, Monteiro, Mendes, Semedo, Santos, Duarte, Correia, Duarte, Pina, Paulo, Tavares, Cuca Forwards: Cabral, Teixeira, Tavares, Varela

South Africa team news

Hugo Broos is expected to not tamper with the defensive lineup that has secured three successive clean sheets against Namibia, Tunisia, and Morocco, with captain Ronwen Williams retaining his position in goal.

With no fresh injury concerns to deal with, South Africa will be hoping to field their best lineup to beat the impressive Cape Verde.

South Africa predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Morena, Zwane, Tau; Makgopa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Mothwa, Goss Defenders: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Mvala, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau, Xoki Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Mthethwa Forwards: Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela, Mokwana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/09/17 South Africa 1 - 2 Cabo Verde World Cup qualifier 02/09/17 Cabo Verde 2 - 1 South Africa World Cup qualifier 19/01/13 South Africa 0 - 0 Cabo Verde AFCON 04/06/05 Cabo Verde 1 - 2 South Africa World Cup qualifier 05/06/04 South Africa 2 - 1 Cabo Verde World Cup qualifier

