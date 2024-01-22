Cape Verde vs Egypt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cape Verde and Egypt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt face a must-win final game in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday against a Cape Verde side who have already qualified for the last-16.

The Blue Sharks have been the biggest surprise package of the tournament so far, and have already secured progression to the next stage as group winners after beating AFCON giants Ghana and Mozambique.

The Pharaohs, meanwhile, have only managed to earn two points from their opening two games and need a result to at least qualify as the best third-placed side, having made it to the final in two of the past three editions of the continental tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cape Verde vs Egypt kick-off time

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET/12 pm PT Venue: Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

The match will take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Monday, January 22, 2024, with kick-off set at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cape Verde team news

Cape Verde have emerged from their win over Mozambique during the weekend with no fresh injury concerns. Head coach Bubista has named the same starting lineup in both games so far, but may consider rotating his XI for this one with qualification already secured.

Cape Verde possible XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Lopes, Fernandes; Duarte, Pina, Monteiro; Mendes, Bebe, Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Silva, Rosa

Defenders: Costa, Lopes, Stopira, Borges, Moreira Midfielders: Rodrigues, Andrade, Bebé, Monteiro, Mendes, Semedo, Santos, Duarte, Correia, Duarte, Pina, Paulo, Tavares, Cuca Forwards: Cabral, Teixeira, Tavares, Varela

Egypt team news

Egypt's hopes to secure a place in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations have been dealt a blow, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ruled out for two games after coming off injured in the 2-2 draw with Ghana. As a result, former Aston Villa winger David Trezeguet may be drafted back into the starting XI, having been dropped last time out.

Egypt possible XI: El Shenawy; Sharaf, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Kamal; Fathi, Elneny; Trezeguet, Ashour, Marmoush; Mohamed

Position Players Goalkeepers: Elshenawy, El-Shenawy, Gabal, Sobhi Defenders: Hegazy, Abdelmonemem, Hany, Gabr, Galal, Ahmed Samy, Hamdy Sharaf, Abdelwahed, Fatouh Midfielders: Fathi, Elneny, Attia, Ashour, Koka, Sayed, Hamada Forwards: Salah, Fathi, Trezeguet, Marmoush, Mohamed, Kahraba, Kuka

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever encounter between Cape Verde and Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

