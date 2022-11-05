Cancelo shown red card after giving away penalty in Man City clash with Fulham

Joao Cancelo conceded a penalty and was sent off in the first half of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday.

Cancelo shown straight red in first half

Defender knocked Fulham player to ground

Guardiola had stern word with Portugal star

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back was penalised for barging Harry Wilson off the ball inside the City box 25 minutes into the match. Cancelo was shown a straight red card and was given a lecture by coach Pep Guardiola before walking down the tunnel, while Andreas Pereira converted the penalty to make it 1-1.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? The Portugal international made no attempt to play the ball and simply rammed into the Fulham player to knock him off the ball.

