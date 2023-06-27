Canada vs Guadeloupe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Canada will take on Guadeloupe in their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage opener at the BMO Field on Wednesday.
The North American team bounced back following a disappointing World Cup campaign with three back-to-back wins in the Concacaf Nations League. They set up a final with USMNT but lost the game 2-0. Having exited in the semi-final stage in the previous edition of the Gold Cup, the Canadians will be hoping to go one step further in this edition.
Their opponents Guadeloupe have won and lost two games each in 2023. This is going to be their fifth appearance at the tournament finals and they will also be hoping to cause a few shocks and match their best performance of reaching the semis back in 2007.
This is sure to be an exciting game, and it will be interesting to see if Guadeloupe can cause an upset. Canada will be the favourites, but they will need to be at their best to avoid a banana skin. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Canada vs Guadeloupe kick-off time
|Date:
|June 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm BST
|Venue:
|BMO Field
The Concacaf Gold Cup group game between Canada and Guadeloupe will be played at the BMO Field on Tuesday, June 27. Kick-off is at 7 pm EDT for fans in the U.S.
How to watch Canada vs Guadeloupe online - TV channels & live streams
|TUDN
|Watch here
|FS1
|Watch here
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
The game will be shown live on TUDN, FS1, fuboTV and Sling TV in the U.S.
Team news & squads
Canada team news
Canada's top players, including Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, will not be participating in the tournament. This opens up opportunities for Jacen Russell-Rowe, Ali Ahmed, Victor Loturi, Zac McGraw, Moise Bombito, Dominick Zator, and Tom McGill to earn their first senior caps.
Canada have also announced a couple of last-minute roster changes. Stephen Eustaquio and Sam Adekugbe have been replaced by Liam Fraser and Jayden Nelson.
Canada predicted XI: Borjan; Bombito, Vitoria, Miller; Laryea, Millar, Osorio, Ahmed; Hoilett, Cavallini, Shaffelburg.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dayne St. Clair, Milan Borjan, Tom McGill
|Defenders:
|Zachary Brault-Guillard, Fraser, Nelson, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitória, Dominick Zator, Moïse Bombito, Zac McGraw, Richie Laryea, Scott Kennedy
|Midfielders:
|David Wotherspoon, Victor Loturi, Ali Ahmed, Jonathan Osorio
|Forwards:
|Lucas Cavallini, Junior Hoilett, Liam Millar, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Charles-Andreas Brym
Guadeloupe team news
Guadeloupe's selection for this competition includes Meddy Lina as their most seasoned player, having made 21 appearances for the national team, one more than Anthony Baron.
Bordeaux's Davy Rouyard managed to secure two consecutive clean sheets in the playoff matches. Furthermore, with the assistance of an own-goal by Liam Gordon and a strike from Andreaw Gravillon, the team triumphed over Guyana and progressed into the group stage.
Guadeloupe predicted XI: Rouyard; Alphonse, Avinel, Gravillon, Lina; Annette, Solvet, Plumain, Rotsen, Archimede; Tell.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Willy Leguier, Brice Cognard, Davy Rouyard
|Defenders:
|Mickael Alphonse, Andreaw Gravillon, Ronan Hauterville, Nathanael Saintini, Cédric Avinel, Anthony Baron, Méddy Lina
|Midfielders:
|Quentin Annette, Johan Rotsen, Ange-Freddy Plumain, Jordan Leborgne, Steve Solvet
|Forwards:
|Thierry Ambrose, Matthias Phaëton, Jordan Tell, Steven Davidas, Vikash Tillé, Geoffray Durbant, Luther Archimède, Dimitri Ramothe
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 2011
|Canada 1-0 Guadeloupe
|Gold Cup
|July 2007
|Canada 1-2 Guadeloupe
|Gold Cup