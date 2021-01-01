Camavinga reacts to Real Madrid & Bayern Munich talk as teenager prepares to make transfer call

The Rennes midfielder admits to being "flattered" by the interest shown in him, but says no decision has been made on his future

Eduardo Camavinga is "flattered" to be attracting interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but the Rennes midfielder says no decision has been made on his future.

At 18 years of age, a hot prospect that finished second on the 2021 Goal NXGN list has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

A switch to Spain has been mooted for some time, with German giants Bayern now joining the hunt, but a youngster that already has three senior caps for France to his name will not be rushing into any transfer call.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his plans and the speculation he continues to generate, Camavinga told Telefoot: "It makes you feel flattered and it's nice that teams like Real Madrid or Bayern are interested in your situation.

"I'm not going to lie, but I have not yet thought it over with my family."

Camavinga's ambition

The talented teenager has two more games to take in with Rennes this season, as they prepare to bring the curtain down on a 2020-21 campaign that will see them finish outside of the top four in Ligue 1.

The obvious attraction of Champions League football at Bayern or Real could influence decisions made at an important career crossroads.

Camavinga does, however, have a busy summer to look forward to regardless of what happens in the next recruitment window.

He is determined to earn a place in Didier Deschamps' plans for the European Championship, presenting him with another shop window to the world.

"I would like to play with the French senior team, but if I am called up by the U21s, it would be a pleasure and a great source of pride for me," he added, with France's U21 side also readying themselves for a shot at continental glory.

"Everything is going very fast for me, it's a dream come true, everything that is happening to me."

