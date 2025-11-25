How to watch California vs UCLA NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chase Center sets the stage on Tuesday as the California Golden Bears (5-1) look to knock off the UCLA Bruins (5-1) in a showdown between two strong starters.

UCLA enters the matchup sporting a 5-1 record and a steady scoring output, averaging 77.8 points per outing, good for middle-of-the-pack nationally. The Bruins have been efficient as well, knocking down 49.4% of their shots from the floor. In their most recent appearance, UCLA cruised past Presbyterian with an emphatic 86-46 victory, showcasing their depth and defensive discipline.

California matches that 5-1 mark and brings a well-rounded approach of its own. The Golden Bears have been aggressive but disciplined, averaging 18.3 fouls per game, and they’ve made the most of their freebies by converting 74.1% from the line. In their last game, Cal overwhelmed Sacramento State in a 91-67 win, flashing plenty of offensive firepower and confidence heading into this in-state clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch California vs UCLA NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

California vs UCLA: Date and tip-off time

The California Golden Bears will face off against the UCLA Bruins in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Date Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, CA

How to watch California vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

California vs UCLA team news & key performers

California Golden Bears team news

California took care of business in its Friday showdown with Sacramento State. The Golden Bears built a comfortable 47–33 lead by intermission and stayed in control throughout, outscoring the Hornets 44–34 the rest of the way to seal a convincing 91–67 victory. Chris Bell paced the offense with 21 points and a pair of assists, while Dai Dai Ames and Justin Pippen each dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and combined for nine helpers. John Camden rounded out the strong showing with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in a well-rounded outing.

UCLA Bruins team news

On the other side, In Friday’s rout of Presbyterian, UCLA never looked remotely troubled. The Bruins sprinted to a 41–22 cushion at halftime and kept their foot on the gas with a dominant 45–24 surge after the break, cruising to an 86–46 win at Pauley Pavilion. Skyy Clark lit it up with a game-high 22 points and three rebounds, while Donovan Dent chipped in 14 points and dished out five assists. Brandon Williams also joined the double-figure club, delivering 11 points and seven boards in 25 productive minutes.