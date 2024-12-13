How to watch today's California vs Stanford NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch California versus Stanford NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The California Golden Bears (9-1) aim to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Stanford Cardinal (7-2) in the much-anticipated Battle of the Bay on Friday at Haas Pavilion.

This contest marks the 103rd meeting between the two storied programs, with the Cardinal holding a commanding 81-21 lead in the all-time series. Stanford has dominated this rivalry, winning 12 straight matchups. The Bears' most recent triumph came in a nail-biting 81-80 victory on January 31, 2019.

Their last encounter occurred on March 7, 2024, during the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. In that game, Cal entered halftime with an eight-point advantage but was unable to close out the win.

The Golden Bears are coming off a 74-66 victory over Pacific. Ioanna Krimili led the charge with 22 points and two steals, while Marta Suarez contributed 21 points in a strong offensive showing.

Meanwhile, Stanford suffered a 94-88 loss to LSU despite an outstanding performance from Nunu Agara, who recorded 29 points, 13 rebounds, and shot an impressive 75% from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Brooke Demetre also chipped in with 19 points but couldn’t steer the Cardinal to victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch California vs Stanford NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Golden Bears and Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California.

Date Friday, December 13, 2024. Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Haas Pavilion Location Berkeley, California

How to watch California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the California Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinals live on:

National TV channel: ACC Network X

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

How to listen to California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

California Golden Bears team news & key performers

For Cal, Ioanna Krimili and Marta Suárez delivered their first 20-point performances of the season in the Bears’ recent victory. Krimili showcased her sharpshooting, draining four three-pointers, including her first three attempts to kick off the game in style. Meanwhile, Kayla Williams made her presence felt as a playmaker, recording six assists—her fourth game this season with at least that many—while also notching three steals to contribute on both ends of the court.

In their win over Pacific, the Bears turned up the heat defensively in the second quarter, holding the Tigers to a mere seven points on just 16.7% shooting. Cal, in contrast, was highly efficient, converting 50.0% of their shots during the same period, seizing control of the game.

Stanford Cardinals team news & key performers

Stanford enters the season under the guidance of first-year head coach Kate Paye, who succeeded the legendary Tara VanDerveer after her remarkable 38-year tenure. The Cardinal leans heavily on standout Nunu Agara, who leads the team with averages of 18.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, anchoring both their offense and defense.