How to watch today's California Golden Bears vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch California vs Mississippi State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The eighth-seeded California Golden Bears (25-8) are set to take on the ninth-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11) in a highly anticipated first-round clash of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday at Galen Center.

California Golden Bears vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Bears and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue Galen Center Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch California Golden Bears vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bears and the Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

California Golden Bears team news & key performers

Cal’s long-range shooting has been a storyline all season, with multiple players etching their names into the ACC record books. Ioanna Krimili is on the brink of history, sitting just four made three-pointers away from breaking into the conference’s all-time single-season top 10 list. Lulu Twidale holds the fourth spot among sophomores in single-season threes, while Cal as a team is just 10 triples shy of climbing into fourth place in conference history.

Mississippi State Bulldogs news & key performers

Mississippi State brings a mix of experienced tournament veterans and newcomers to this year’s squad. Jerkaila Jordan and Debreasha Powe are the only two Bulldogs who were part of last season’s NCAA Tournament run. Meanwhile, Eniya Russell has past postseason experience from her time at South Carolina, where she played in the tournament as both a freshman and sophomore. Chandler Prater also carries tournament experience, having competed as a sophomore during her stint at Kansas.