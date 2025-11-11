How to watch BYU vs Delaware NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 7 BYU wraps up its two-game homestand on Tuesday night, welcoming Delaware to Provo for the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Blue Hens (0-2) are still searching for their first win of the season after falling 71-62 to Wilmington in their most recent outing. Delaware has struggled with ball control early on, averaging 14 turnovers per game, while also being whistled for about 18 fouls per contest.

Meanwhile, BYU (2-0) has started the season in style, displaying sharp offensive form with a 50.4% shooting rate from the field, ranking among the top shooting teams in the country. The Cougars are coming off a commanding 98-53 win over Holy Cross, and will look to keep that momentum rolling as they close out their brief home stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the BYU vs Delaware NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

BYU vs Delaware: Date and tip-off time

The BYU Cougars will face off against the Delaware Blue Hens in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT at the Marriott Center in Provo, UT.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT Venue Marriott Center Location Provo, UT

How to watch BYU vs Delaware on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between BYU and Delaware live on CBSSN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

BYU vs Delaware team news & key performers

BYU Cougars team news

AJ Dybantsa stuffed the stat sheet on both ends of the floor, tallying 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block in another standout effort. The freshman shot an efficient 7-of-10 from the field and was flawless from the line, hitting all three free throws after struggling in the opener against Villanova (2-for-7). He was well-supported by Robert Wright III (15 points), Kennard Davis Jr. (12), and Dawson Baker (12), as BYU rolled to its 21st straight non-conference home victory.

Defensively, the Cougars were relentless, racking up 12 steals in the win. That stat holds historical weight, BYU is now 57-9 since the 2000-01 season when forcing at least a dozen takeaways, including a perfect 5-0 under Kevin Young.

Both Saunders and Keba Keita set new personal bests in that category, finishing with four and three steals, respectively. For Saunders, the night was even more significant; his performance pushed his career total to 96 steals, just six shy of tying Justin Weidauer (1991–98) for 20th all-time in program history.

Delaware Blue Hens team news

Virginia transfer Christian Bliss led the charge for Delaware in the loss to Wilmington, turning in a strong all-around effort with 13 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Macon Emory continued his impressive start to the season, recording his second consecutive double-double with 11 points and a career-best 14 boards, anchoring the Blue Hens on both ends of the floor.