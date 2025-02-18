How to watch today's BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Kansas Jayhawks (17-8) and the BYU Cougars (17-8) are set to clash on Tuesday in a pivotal college basketball matchup at the Marriott Center.

Kansas looked like a powerhouse through mid-January, but their momentum has slowed amid a string of tough matchups. The Jayhawks started the season strong, going 12-3, with losses only to Creighton, Missouri, and West Virginia. Their victories in that stretch included wins over Howard, North Carolina, Michigan State, Oakland, UNC Wilmington, Duke, Furman, NC State, Brown, UCF, Arizona State, and Cincinnati.

However, over the last 10 outings, they’ve struggled to find consistency, posting a 5-5 record. Kansas fell to Iowa State, Houston, Baylor, Kansas State, and Utah, while securing victories against Kansas State, TCU, UCF, Iowa State, and Colorado. That leaves the Jayhawks sitting at 17-8 through their first 25 games.

On the BYU side, the Cougars hit a rough patch last month but have managed to rebound well. They opened the season on a 10-2 tear, only slipping up against Ole Miss and Providence. Their wins during that stretch came against Central Arkansas, UC Riverside, Queens U, Idaho, Mississippi Valley State, NC State, Fresno State, Wyoming, Florida A&M, and Arizona State. A 1-4 slump followed, where their only victory came against Oklahoma State, while they suffered losses to Houston, Texas Tech, TCU, and Utah. Since then, BYU has turned things around, going 6-2 in their last eight games.

Their two setbacks came against Arizona and Cincinnati, but aside from those, they secured wins over Colorado, Cincinnati, Baylor, UCF, West Virginia, and Kansas State. Like Kansas, BYU holds a 17-8 record heading into this matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the BYU Cougars vs. the Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks: Date and tip-off time

The BYU Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Marriott Center in Kansas City, United States.

Date Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Marriott Center Location Kansas City, United States

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the BYU Cougars vs. the Kansas Jayhawks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to BYU Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

On the BYU side, Richie Saunders came up huge in their recent win over Kansas State, posting 17 points and 14 rebounds. The 6’5 junior forward is the Cougars’ top scorer and most reliable perimeter threat, averaging 15.0 PPG and 4.5 RPG, while knocking down 53 triples at a 42.4% success rate. His performance against K-State was especially impressive, as he hadn't recorded a double-digit rebound game all season before grabbing 14 boards in that contest.

Egor Demin, a 6’9 freshman guard with NBA potential, brings a unique blend of size and skill that creates matchup nightmares. The Russian-born standout is contributing 11.0 PPG and 5.5 APG, including a 16-point effort in a victory over West Virginia. Anchoring the paint for BYU is Keba Keita, a 6’8, 230-pound forward who leads the team with 7.6 RPG while chipping in 6.4 PPG.

Kansas Jayhawks news & key performers

In their recent loss to Utah, the Jayhawks were led by Zeke Mayo, who finished with 15 points. The 6’4 senior guard has been lethal from deep, connecting on 62 three-pointers at a 40.5% clip. A transfer from South Dakota State, Mayo began the season coming off the bench, but Coach Self quickly made the adjustment, and he is now the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 15.0 PPG and 5.0 RPG.

The team’s go-to option remains Hunter Dickinson, a 7’2, 265-pound senior center who puts up 16.4 PPG and 9.5 RPG. However, Dickinson has been in a bit of a slump, scoring just 12 points against Utah and failing to register a double-double since January 11 against Cincinnati. Running the offense is Dajuan Harris Jr., a 6’2 senior point guard who leads the team with 5.7 APG, while adding 9.8 PPG.