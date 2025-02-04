How to watch today's BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The BYU Cougars (15-6) put their four-game winning streak on the line as they host the No. 20 Arizona Wildcats (15-6), who are also riding a four-game hot streak.

Arizona didn’t exactly hit the ground running this season, but they’ve turned things around in a big way since mid-December. The Wildcats stumbled to a 4-5 start, suffering losses to Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and UCLA, while picking up wins over Canisius, Old Dominion, Davidson, and Southern Utah. From there, they found their groove, stringing together victories over Samford, Central Michigan, TCU, Cincinnati, West Virginia, UCF, and Baylor before a setback against Texas Tech. Since then, they’ve been locked in, winning four straight against Oklahoma State, Colorado, Iowa State, and Arizona State, improving to 15-6 on the season.

Meanwhile, BYU had a rough patch in early January, but overall, they’ve been one of the more consistent teams this season. The Cougars started 10-2, with defeats to Ole Miss and Providence, while picking up wins against Central Arkansas, UC Riverside, Queens University, Idaho, Mississippi Valley State, NC State, Fresno State, Wyoming, Florida A&M, and Arizona State. A 1-4 slump followed, with setbacks against Houston, Texas Tech, TCU, and Utah, broken up only by a win over Oklahoma State. However, they’ve bounced back impressively, winning four in a row against Colorado, Cincinnati, Baylor, and UCF, bringing them to 15-6 for the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Date Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue Marriott Center Location Provo, Utah

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

On the BYU side, Richie Saunders was the star of the show against UCF, dropping 22 points in the win. He’s been the team’s offensive spark plug, averaging 15.4 points per game this year. Egor Demin (10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists) is a versatile playmaker, while Kanon Catchings (8.7 points), Dawson Baker (8.1 points), Trevin Knell (10.3 points), and Fousseyni Traore (9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds) add depth to the scoring attack. Keba Keita, Dallan Hall, Mawot Mag, Mihailo Boskovic, and Elijah Crawford also play key roles under head coach Kevin Young.

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

In their latest outing, Caleb Love carried Arizona, racking up 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the victory over Arizona State. Love has been the Wildcats' go-to scorer this season, averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He's backed up by a strong supporting cast, including Jaden Bradley (11.4 points, 3.9 assists), Trey Townsend (9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds), KJ Lewis (10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds), and Anthony Dell'Orso (8.6 points). Beyond that core, the Wildcats also count on Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar, and Carter Bryant to make an impact in Tommy Lloyd’s rotation.