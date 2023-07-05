'He was buzzing' - Declan Rice 'can't wait to get to Arsenal' and was left dazzled by Mikel Arteta, says pundit Danny Murphy after meeting West Ham star

Declan Rice 'can't wait' to complete his move from West Ham to Arsenal and has been impressed by his meetings with Mikel Arteta, says Danny Murphy.

Rice close to Arsenal switch

Murphy says he ran into midfielder

West Ham star 'buzzing' to join Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Murphy says he met Rice outside a cafe and spoke to him about his seemingly imminent transfer to Arsenal, revealing that the West Ham star is eager to get started with the Gunners.

WHAT THEY SAID: Murphy said on FIVE: “I’ve got to say, it’s worth saying I saw Dec on Sunday at the cafe by mine. He was outside, I popped out to see him, I was just ordering a full English, actually. And we were chatting, and he was buzzing. He couldn’t wait to get to Arsenal. He said Arteta was magic when he met him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice is close to completing a move to north London worth an initial £100 million ($127m) with £5m ($6m) in add-ons. The transfer will make Rice the most expensive English player of all time when it is completed.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICE? Arteta will hope to have Rice in his squad and available for their first pre-season friendly against Nurnberg on July 13.