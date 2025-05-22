How to buy tickets to see River Plate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Check out how you can see the legendary Argentinian soccer club in summer action in the States

As well as trying to improve on their previous performances on the global stage, the 38-time Argentinian champions, River Plate (along with Buenos Aires rivals, Boca Juniors), will be attempting to become the first club from their nation to be crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions.

Prior to this year’s larger-scale tournament, clubs from Argentina had only competed at five editions of the FIFA Club World Cup (River Plate played in two of those). On four occasions, they had to settle for the runners-up spot: Boca Juniors (2007), Estudiantes (2009), San Lorenzo (2014) & River Plate (2015). In 2018, River Plate failed to make the Final, after losing to Al Ain on penalties in the semis.

You could be there in person to see if River Plate can create Argentinian soccer history by securing seats to their upcoming matches at the FIFA Club World Cup. Match tickets for all group stage and knockout encounters, including the Final, are now available via the ticket portal on the FIFA site.

Although a global club tournament was first contested in 2000, it wouldn’t become known officially as the FIFA Club World Cup until 2006. The last annual edition of the competition was played in 2023. The groundbreaking soccer showpiece has been revitalised for 2025, with 32 of the most successful clubs from the past four seasons competing to crown the ultimate global champion. Going forward, it will take place every four years.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need to secure official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see River Plate and many of the other top soccer teams in the world in summer action in the United States.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins on Saturday, June 14 and culminates with the Final on Sunday, July 13. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of staging the FIFA World Cup 2026. 32 teams, playing under a brand-new format, will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournament:

Group Stages: June 14-26

June 14-26 Round of 16: June 28 - July 1

June 28 - July 1 Quarter Finals: July 4-5

July 4-5 Semi-Finals: July 8-9

July 8-9 Final: July 13

River Plate FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

River Plate will be hopeful of making a winning start to their FIFA Club World Cup schedule when they take on Japanese outfit, Urawa Red Diamonds. The tests get harder from then on, with Monterrey from Mexico up next, and rounding off their group campaign against Inter Milan, who lifted the trophy in their only previous FIFA Club World Cup appearance back in 2010.

Here's a closer look at River Plate's group fixture list:

Date (Time - ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Tue, June 17 (3 pm) River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA Sat, June 21 (9 pm) River Plate vs Monterrey Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA Wed, June 25 (9 pm) Inter Milan vs River Plate Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA

How to buy River Plate FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see River Plate roaring to victory in the States this summer, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now, with prices starting from around $30. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see world-class players and teams take to the pitch at such affordable prices.

How much are River Plate FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Tickets for River Plate’s opening two group encounters vs Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey are priced approximately the same and range from $28-$201. For their standout group fixture vs Inter Milan, demand for seats is higher, and tickets range in cost from $49-$305.

How did River Plate qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

River Plate are one of six CONMEBOL teams competing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and qualifies as the best-ranked eligible team in the four-year ranking. Despite the fact that they have not tasted success in the Copa Libertadores in recent years, their group win against Libertad in last year's edition of the South American tournament saw them advance to the knockout stages, which also guaranteed them a place in the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup.