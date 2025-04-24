How to buy tickets to see PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Chasing PSG to the FIFA Club World Cup? Here's how to secure your ticket.

The famous lights of Paris are heading stateside as Paris Saint-Germain prepare to dazzle at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. With the competition expanding to 32 top teams and landing in the United States for the very first time, fans have a unique shot at watching the French giants go head-to-head with the world’s elite in a blockbuster summer spectacle.

Led by a star-studded squad and fueled by years of domestic dominance, PSG are ready to chase international glory and make history on U.S. soil. Whether you bleed blue and red or just want to witness some world-class football, this is your moment. Below, GOAL breaks down everything you need to know to get your hands on official tickets to see PSG live at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule

PSG kick off their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 adventure on Sunday, June 15, with a mouthwatering clash against Atlético Madrid - a battle between European heavyweights that promises high intensity, tactical fireworks, and no shortage of star power. On Thursday, June 19, they square off against Brazilian dark horses Botafogo, a club riding a wave of resurgence and known for their flair, youth talent, and South American grit. PSG wrap up their Group B campaign on Monday, June 23, against MLS side Seattle Sounders, whose passionate home crowd and physical style could pose a unique test on American soil. With big names, big stakes, and wildly different challenges, PSG’s path to the knockouts is anything but straightforward.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sunday, June 15th PSG vs Atletico Madrid Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena FIFA Thursday, June 19th PSG vs Botafogo Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena FIFA Monday, June 23rd Seattle Sounders vs PSG Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA

How much are PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Match tickets for Paris Saint-Germain FIFA Club World Cup group matches are split into three categories, with prices available as follows:

Category 3: Prices start from $75

Prices start from $75 Category 2: Prices start from $100

Prices start from $100 Category 1: Prices start from $170

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see PSG play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from various individual match tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. Demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.