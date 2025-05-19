How to buy tickets to see Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Now's your chance to see the Portuguese team in the States this summer

With some of the best football in the world coming to U.S. grounds this June, you don't want to miss the biggest clashes in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. And, one particular team you can expect to be ripping up the turf is the heat from the dragons of Porto. Now's your chance to see one of Portugal's biggest football clubs in their prime in the upcoming tournament - and, ahead of the legendary FIFA World Cup in 2026.

32 of the world's most elite football teams will come together for a chance to hold the Club World Cup, battling across 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities. We'll be watching to see the teams play through three group stage games, with the top two from each group going ahead and through to the knockouts. Porto's blue and white stripes will be dashing across the pitches, determined to add another prestigious chapter to their legendary story.

If you want to get in on the action, FIFA have all the official insight to the tournament and the key to watch Porto chase the win against the other high-standing teams with exclusive tickets. Ready to get your seat to watch it all unfold? Here's everything you need to know.

Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule

Starting their journey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign, you can watch Porto take on Brazilian contenders Palmeiras on Sunday, June 15, at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Then, they head down to Atlanta to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a face-off against American beasts Inter Miami, who are likely to feel the heat playing on American home soil with a match on Thursday, June 19. The initial group stages for Porto finish with a head-to-head on Monday, June 23, against Al Ahly, the Egyptian team who will take them back to the MetLife Stadium to finalise the standings for the next stages. It's sure to be a nail-biting watch.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sunday, June 15th Palmeiras vs Porto MetLife Stadium, New York FIFA Thursday, June 19th Inter Miami vs Porto Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta FIFA Monday, June 23rd Porto vs Al Ahly MetLife Stadium, New York FIFA

How much are Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Match tickets for Porto FIFA Club World Cup group matches vary depending on the game. Below is a breakdown of starting prices by group match:

Palmeiras: Prices start from $45

Prices start from $45 Inter Miami: Prices start from $50

Prices start from $50 Al Ahly: Prices start from $28

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Porto play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $28, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from various individual match tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. Demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.