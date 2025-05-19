This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to buy tickets to see Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Now's your chance to see the Portuguese team in the States this summer

With some of the best football in the world coming to U.S. grounds this June, you don't want to miss the biggest clashes in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. And, one particular team you can expect to be ripping up the turf is the heat from the dragons of Porto. Now's your chance to see one of Portugal's biggest football clubs in their prime in the upcoming tournament - and, ahead of the legendary FIFA World Cup in 2026.

32 of the world's most elite football teams will come together for a chance to hold the Club World Cup, battling across 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities. We'll be watching to see the teams play through three group stage games, with the top two from each group going ahead and through to the knockouts. Porto's blue and white stripes will be dashing across the pitches, determined to add another prestigious chapter to their legendary story.

If you want to get in on the action, FIFA have all the official insight to the tournament and the key to watch Porto chase the win against the other high-standing teams with exclusive tickets. Ready to get your seat to watch it all unfold? Here's everything you need to know.

Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule

Starting their journey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign, you can watch Porto take on Brazilian contenders Palmeiras on Sunday, June 15, at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Then, they head down to Atlanta to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a face-off against American beasts Inter Miami, who are likely to feel the heat playing on American home soil with a match on Thursday, June 19. The initial group stages for Porto finish with a head-to-head on Monday, June 23, against Al Ahly, the Egyptian team who will take them back to the MetLife Stadium to finalise the standings for the next stages. It's sure to be a nail-biting watch.

Date

Fixture

Venue

Tickets

Sunday, June 15th

Palmeiras vs Porto

MetLife Stadium, New York

FIFA

Thursday, June 19th

Inter Miami vs Porto

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

FIFA

Monday, June 23rd

Porto vs Al Ahly

MetLife Stadium, New York

FIFA

How much are Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Match tickets for Porto FIFA Club World Cup group matches vary depending on the game. Below is a breakdown of starting prices by group match:

  • Palmeiras: Prices start from $45
  • Inter Miami: Prices start from $50
  • Al Ahly: Prices start from $28

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Porto play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $28, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from various individual match tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. Demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.

Frequently asked questions

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off with Al Ahly vs Inter Miami CF at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, June 14 and climaxes with the final at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 13.
The United States is hosting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with 63 matches taking place in 12 stadiums in 11 different cities. The MetLife Stadium in New York will host the final, as well as the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match tickets can be purchased directly via the FIFA website, with General Public Tickets, Ticket Packs & Hospitality tickets available, although they will be in high demand.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase FIFA Club World Cup tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.