How to buy tickets to see Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Secure your seat to watch Palmeiras chase global glory at the Club World Cup 2025

Palmeiras are ready to fly the flag for Brazil on the biggest club stage the world has ever seen - the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. With the tournament expanding to 32 elite teams and heading to the United States for the first time, fans have a golden opportunity to watch South America's most successful modern side take on global heavyweights in a high-stakes summer showdown.

From their Copa Libertadores dominance to a squad packed with rising stars and seasoned talent, Palmeiras are coming to compete and make history. Whether you’re a die-hard Verdão supporter or just love Brazilian football, now’s your chance to see them live. Below, GOAL breaks down exactly how to get official tickets to catch Palmeiras in action at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule

Palmeiras kick off their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 journey on June 15 against FC Porto, the Portuguese giants with a rich European pedigree and two UEFA Champions League titles to their name. It’s a heavyweight clash right out of the gate. On June 19, they face Al Ahly, Africa’s most decorated club, known for their relentless pace, passionate support, and unrivaled dominance in the CAF Champions League. Palmeiras wrap up their Group A campaign on June 23 in a must-see matchup against Inter Miami, where all eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he leads the MLS side on home soil. It’s a high-stakes group filled with history, star power, and global flair - Palmeiras will need to be at their clinical best to push through to the knockout rounds.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sunday, June 15th Palmeiras vs FC Porto MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA Thursday, June 19th Palmeiras vs Al Ahly FC MetLife Stadium, New Jersey FIFA Monday, June 23rd Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FIFA

How much are Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Match tickets for Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup group matches are split into three categories, with prices available as follows:

Category 3: Prices start from $70

Prices start from $70 Category 2: Prices start from $90

Prices start from $90 Category 1: Prices start from $135

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Palmeiras play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from various individual match tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. Demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.