How to buy tickets to see Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

How you can see the Mexican club in summer soccer action in the States

No other Mexican club has as much experience on the global soccer stage as Monterrey, and the 'Rayados' (Striped-Ones) enter the FIFA Club World Cup fray for a sixth time this summer. Monterrey may not have progressed past the semi-final stage of the competition before, but they have been involved in some memorable FIFA Club World Cup contests. They finished 3rd at the 2012 edition and would repeat the feat at the 2019 tournament, where they played in some highly entertaining encounters. After seeing off Al-Sadd in a 5-goal thriller, they lost 2-1 to Liverpool during a nail-biting semi-final. Their third-place playoff against Al-Hilal would go to the wire too, with Monterrey holding their nerve in an absorbing penalty shootout.

Does further excitement await the Mexicans this time around? You could be there to find out, by securing yourself seats to the upcoming Monterrey matches at the FIFA Club World Cup. Match tickets for all group stage and knockout encounters, including the final, are now available via the ticket portal on the FIFA site.

Although a global club tournament was first contested in 2000, it wouldn’t become known officially as the FIFA Club World Cup until 2006. The last annual edition of the competition was played in 2023. The groundbreaking global showpiece has been revitalised for 2025, with 32 of the most successful clubs from the past four seasons competing to crown the ultimate global champion. Going forward, it will take place every four years.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need to secure official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see one of the best soccer teams in the world in action.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins on Saturday, June 14 and culminates with the Final on Sunday, July 13. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of staging the FIFA World Cup 2026. 32 teams, playing under a brand-new format, will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournament:

Group Stages: June 14-26

June 14-26 Round of 16: June 28 - July 1

June 28 - July 1 Quarter Finals: July 4-5

July 4-5 Semi-Finals: July 8-9

July 8-9 Final: July 13

Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

Monterrey kick off their group campaign with a tough encounter against European soccer giants, in the shape of Inter Milan. The tough match-ups keep on coming as they then take on River Plate from Argentina. In their group finale, the Mexican outfit goes toe-to-toe with Urawa Red Diamonds. One positive for Monterrey is that all three of their matches are taking place in the same venue (Rose Bowl, Pasadena), unlike other teams in their group who must travel.

Here's a closer look at Monterrey's group fixture list:

Date (Time - ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Tue, June 17 (6 pm ET) Monterrey vs Inter Milan Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA Sat, June 21 (6 pm ET) River Plate vs Monterrey Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA Wed, June 25 (6 pm ET) Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA

How to buy Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see mesmerising Monterrey in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 action in the States this summer, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now, with prices starting from around $30. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see world-class players and teams take to the pitch at such affordable prices.

How much are Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Starting prices for all three of Monterrey’s group matches are similar and are available from approximately $30. However, the range of tickets available is larger for their opening two games against Inter Milan and River Plate, with costs rising to around $175 for the most expensive seats in those.

How did Monterrey qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Monterrey are one of four CONCACAF teams competing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and qualified as the winners of the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. They beat fellow Mexican side Club America in the final.