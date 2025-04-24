How to buy tickets to see Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The black and white are going global - don’t miss your chance to see Juventus live in the U.S.

There’s nothing quite like watching Juventus under the lights, and this summer, you can do it on the world’s biggest stage. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is coming to the U.S., bringing with it a festival of football, and the Bianconeri are right in the thick of it. With two unforgettable summers of soccer on the horizon - Club World Cup in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026 - now’s your chance to see Juventus battle for international glory live and in person.

The tournament’s brand-new format features 32 of the world’s most successful teams, all battling it out across 12 top-tier stadiums in 11 U.S. cities. Each team plays three group stage games, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds. Juventus, with their iconic black-and-white stripes and legendary European pedigree, are aiming to write a new chapter in their storied history.

Let FIFA bring you closer to the action with their official match tickets, your key to watching the Bianconeri take on the world at some of the most exciting venues in American football. Don’t miss this once-in-a-generation chance to see Juventus go for glory on the biggest club stage of them all.

Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule

Juventus kick off their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign on Wednesday, June 18, against UAE champions Al Ain at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. A tricky opener against a side known for their technical style and regional dominance. On Sunday, June 22, they head to Philadelphia to take on Wydad AC, the Moroccan powerhouse with a fierce competitive edge and a strong continental record in Africa. The group stage concludes with a blockbuster showdown on Thursday, June 26, as Juve face reigning European champions Manchester City in Orlando - a clash brimming with elite talent, tactical chess moves, and high-stakes drama. With diverse opponents and big moments ahead, Juventus must hit top gear early to navigate Group G and chase the ultimate prize.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 18th Al Ain FC vs Juventus Audi Field, Washington FIFA Sunday, June 22nd Juventus vs Wydad AC Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia FIFA Thursday, June 26th Juventus vs Manchester City Camping World Stadium, Orlando FIFA

How much are Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Match tickets for Juventus FIFA Club World Cup group matches are split into three categories, with prices available as follows:

Category 3: Prices start from $75

Prices start from $75 Category 2: Prices start from $90

Prices start from $90 Category 1: Prices start from $135

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Juventus play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from various individual match tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. Demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.