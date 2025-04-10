How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets: Unlock access to FIFA World Cup 2026

Experience two incredible summers of soccer on your doorstep!

Get ready for two epic summers of world-class football in the United States, because it all kicks off with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and it’s bigger than ever. From June 14 to July 13, 32 of the best teams on the planet will battle it out across the States in a brand-new expanded format.

You’ve got mouth-watering fixtures featuring teams from all around the world. With teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Flamengo, Boca Juniors Inter Miami, CF Monterrey, Al Hilal, and Al Ahly in the mix, the competition is wide open. If you're a fan of top football, this is the summer to be in the stands.

If you plan to catch the Club World Cup 2025 live, now’s the time to act. FIFA’s official Ticket Packs are your gateway to the biggest club tournament of the year - and more. By securing a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Ticket Pack, available now at FIFA.com/tickets, you’ll not only get access to the action this summer in the U.S., but also unlock a guaranteed opportunity to purchase tickets for the FIFA World Cup 26™. That’s two world-class tournaments, one golden opportunity. Terms apply - don’t miss your chance to see the best in the game this summer and next.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup takes place from 14 June until 13 July 2025. Here's a closer look at the details for every stage of the competition:

Stage Dates Group Stages 14-26 June Round of 16 28 June - 1 July Quarter-finals 4-5 July Semi-finals 8-9 July Final 13 July

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 be played?

Getty Images

This year the United States will be hosting the competition across 63 matches, in 12 different stadiums. The MetLife Stadium in New York will host the final. Home of the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL, the venue is situated in New Jersey and is also scheduled to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The stadium has been host to some big sporting events in the past including the 2014 Super Bowl, Wrestlemania 29 and 35, soccer matches at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and many more.

The full list of venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta

TQL Stadium – Cincinnati

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte

Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami

GEODIS Park – Nashville

MetLife Stadium – New York

Camping World Stadium – Orlando

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia

Lumen Field – Seattle

Audi Field – Washington

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ticket packs

FIFA

FIFA has made two ticket packs available for the FIFA Club World Cup. The first is the Ticket Pack which includes two FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets, with the option to purchase a third. Purchasing and retaining all tickets within the Ticket Pack, as well as attending every match, grants fans a guaranteed opportunity to purchase a ticket to a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match (excluding the final) held in the United States.

The other option is the Super Ticket Pack which includes one FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket per matchday for a total of 20 matches. Each Super Ticket Pack must include either the Opening or Final match and one of the Semi-Final matches. Purchasing and retaining all tickets within the Super Ticket Pack, as well as attending every match, will grant a Super Ticket Pack purchaser a guaranteed opportunity to purchase a ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final.

You can buy the ticket on the official FIFA website now, so If you live in the US this is the perfect opportunity for soccer fans to get the chance to watch live matches at two FIFA competitions.