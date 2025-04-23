How to buy tickets to see Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Everything you need to know to see European royalty live in action in the States

Chelsea is set to take on the world in an all-new chapter of international club football - the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, featuring 32 elite teams for the very first time. This summer, the Blues will battle it out against the best from every continent in a tournament like no other, and fans in the U.S. have a rare chance to see it all unfold live.

If you've dreamed of seeing your favorite English side live in the flesh, this is your chance - so, don't miss out. You'll get to catch some of the best players on Enzo Maresca's roster, including Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernadez, and Mac Cucurella.

Chelsea have played in the States before on pre-season tours, but there's nothing like an international tournament to cheer on your side this summer. Below, GOAL breaks down exactly how you can clinch official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see one of the best soccer teams in the world.

When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup begins on 14 June and takes place until 13 July 2025. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 32 teams playing under a brand new format will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournaments:

Group Stages: 14-26 June

14-26 June Round of 16: 28 Jun- 1 July

28 Jun- 1 July Quarter Finals: 2-5 July

2-5 July Semi-Finals: 8-9 July

8-9 July Final: 13 July

Chelsea group fixtrures

Chelsea have been drawn in the same group as CR Flamengo and Esperance Sportive de Tunis. One more side is yet to be confirmed for the group. Here's a closer look at the full fixture list:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Monday, June 16th Chelsea vs TBC Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta FIFA Friday, June 20th CR Flamengo vs Chelsea Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia FIFA Tuesday, June 24th Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia FIFA

How to buy tickets to see Chelsea at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

If you’re hoping to see Chelsea light up the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 stage, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class soccer on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from a range of individual tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.

How much are tickets to see Chelsea at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

The good news is that tickets are affordable and start from as low as $40, which allows everyone to catch the Blues at this coveted competition. Fans will also get the chance to choose if they want to buy tickets for individual matches, or they can even get their hands on bundle packs, which include multiple games at different venues. Here's a closer look at the pricing categories for tickets:

Category 3: Prices start from $75

Prices start from $75 Category 2: Prices start from $110

Prices start from $110 Category 1: Prices start from $160

How did Chelsea qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Chelsea qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after beating Manchester City in the 2020/21 Champions League final. They qualified as one of the four most recent sides to win the Champions League. Chelsea will face an unconfirmed side in their first group stage, and then a Flamengo team that includes former Blue, David Luiz, with Tunisian team Esperance de Tunis, the last of the three group games.