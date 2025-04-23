How to buy tickets to see Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Get ready to see Bayern Munich take center stage in the all-new FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as 32 of the world’s top teams face off in the U.S. for global glory. With a squad stacked with world-class talent and a legacy of dominance in both Germany and Europe, Bayern is set to bring their trademark intensity and winning mentality to this historic tournament.

This isn’t just another tour - it’s the real deal. Fans in the U.S. have the rare chance to watch elite names like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Joshua Kimmich fight for one of the most prestigious titles in club football.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or just love the game, this is your chance to witness Bayern on football’s biggest international stage. Below, GOAL shows you how to secure your official FIFA Club World Cup tickets before they’re gone.

Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule

Bayern Munich begin their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign on June 15 against Auckland City, the dominant force in Oceania with multiple OFC Champions League titles to their name. Next up, the German giants face off against Boca Juniors on June 20 - a club steeped in South American football history, with a fierce fanbase and six Copa Libertadores crowns. Bayern wrap up their group stage on June 24 against Benfica, the 30-time Portuguese champions and European heavyweights with a reputation for producing top-tier talent. It’s a powerhouse group, and Bayern will need to be at their sharpest to advance.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sunday, June 15th Bayern Munich vs Auckland City FC TQL Stadium, Cincinnati FIFA Friday, June 20th Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens FIFA Tuesday, June 24th SL Benfica vs Bayern Munich Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte FIFA

How much are Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Match tickets for Bayern Munich's FIFA Club World Cup group matches are split into three categories, with prices available as follows:

Category 3: Prices start from $85

Prices start from $85 Category 2: Prices start from $110

Prices start from $110 Category 1: Prices start from $165

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Bayern Munich play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. Tickets are officially on sale now, with prices starting at just $40, making it one of the most affordable ways to catch world-class football on U.S. soil. Fans can choose from a range of individual tickets and bundle ticket packs that include multiple matches at selected venues. Demand is high, so don’t wait to grab your spot.

You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now.