How to watch today's Butler Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Butler Bulldogs, searching for a way to snap their slump, will host the No. 11 UConn Huskies in a Big East clash on Saturday in Indianapolis.

The UConn Huskies come into this matchup riding high after victories over Gonzaga and Xavier. Up next, they’ll face DePaul, Providence, and Villanova. UConn has been an offensive powerhouse, averaging 84.5 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.8% from the field. Defensively, they’re holding opponents to 67 points on 41.6% shooting.

The Butler Bulldogs, on the other hand, have struggled recently, falling to Wisconsin and Marquette. Their upcoming schedule includes Villanova, St. John’s, and Providence. Butler is averaging 73 points on 45.1% shooting while giving up 68.8 points on 39.5% shooting defensively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Butler Bulldogs vs. the UConn Huskies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Butler Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Butler Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Butler Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Butler Bulldogs and UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock

Butler Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Butler, Jahmyl Telfort was the standout in their loss to Marquette, tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds. The 6ft7in forward leads the Bulldogs with 16.2 points per game and has been a consistent scorer throughout his five-year college career, which includes stints at Northeastern and now Butler.

Telfort also leads the team with 3.1 assists per game. Pierre Brooks, a 6ft6in, 240-pound wing, has been another key contributor, averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Brooks has made 23 three-pointers this season while shooting 38.3% from deep, including a 23-point effort in the loss to Wisconsin. Rounding out Butler's core is Patrick McCaffery, a 6ft 9in forward and Iowa transfer who has connected on 47.1% of his three-point attempts, leading the team with 33 makes from beyond the arc. McCaffery is averaging 12.9 points per game this season.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

Against Xavier, UConn was led by Solo Ball, who dropped 22 points and snagged four steals. The 6ft 3in sophomore guard has stepped into a larger role this season, contributing 13.3 points per game while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. He leads the team with 31 made threes. Alex Karaban, a 6ft 8in junior and a key piece of UConn's back-to-back National Championship runs, is their top scorer this season, averaging 16.0 points per game while adding 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Another standout is star freshman Liam McNeeley, a 6ft 7in guard projected to be a first-round NBA draft pick. McNeeley is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 assists per game and shone brightly with 26 points and eight rebounds in UConn's win over Gonzaga.