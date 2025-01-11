How to watch today's Butler Bulldogs vs Creighton Bluejays NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Butler vs Creighton NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Big East tips off Saturday afternoon with an intriguing matchup between the Creighton Bluejays (9-6) and the Butler Bulldogs (7-9). Last season, these two squads faced off twice, with the visiting team coming out on top in both encounters.

Creighton has experienced its share of peaks and valleys this season but has managed to stay afloat overall. The Bluejays started strong, picking up wins in their first four games against UTRGV, Fairleigh Dickinson, Houston Christian, and Kansas City. However, a rough patch followed, as they dropped consecutive games to Nebraska, San Diego State, and Texas A&M.

On the other side, Butler began the season on solid footing but has struggled to maintain momentum in recent games. The Bulldogs kicked off with a win over Missouri State before falling to Austin Peay in their second contest. They then rattled off six straight victories, defeating Western Michigan, SMU, Merrimack, Northwestern, Mississippi State, and Eastern Illinois, but have since lost steam.

Butler Bulldogs vs Creighton Bluejays: Date and tip-off time

The Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Butler Bulldogs vs Creighton Bluejays on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Butler Bulldogs team news & key performers

In their game against Providence, the Bulldogs were led by Jahmyl Telfort and Pierre Brooks, who each tallied 17 points. Telfort, a 6'7 senior forward, leads the team in scoring this season with averages of 15.9 PPG and 4.8 RPG. Known for his ability to drive to the hoop, Telfort also has a respectable outside shot. He has started every game for Butler over the past two years and recently scored 25 points in a loss to Villanova. Brooks, a 6ft6in senior wing, contributes 14.9 PPG and 4.6 RPG while shooting an impressive 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 30 made triples this season. Another key player is Patrick McCaffery, a 6ft9in senior transfer from Iowa who has connected on 40 three-pointers and averages 12.8 PPG.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

For Creighton, their last outing ended in a loss to Marquette, despite a strong showing from big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who notched 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kalkbrenner, a 7ft 1in, 270-pound senior center, has spent his entire career with the Bluejays and averages 17.1 PPG and 8.1 RPG. He ranks second in the conference in rebounding and leads the league in blocks with 2.5 per game. Kalkbrenner made headlines earlier in the season with a remarkable 49-point performance against UT Rio Grande.

Another pivotal player for Creighton is Steven Ashworth, a 6ft senior guard who has made 45 three-pointers at a 36.6% clip, contributing 16.8 PPG and ranking third in the Big East with 6.5 assists per game. However, the Bluejays are without former scoring standout Pop Isaacs, who is sidelined for the season with a hip injury. In his absence, 6ft 5in senior Jamiya Neal has stepped up as the next scoring option, averaging 10.9 PPG.