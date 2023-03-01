Burnley vs Fleetwood: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch Burnley vs Fleetwood in the FA Cup from the US as well as kick-off time and team news...

Championship leaders Burnley will take on League One side Fleetwood in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Burnley are 12 points ahead of Sheffield United at the top of the table and will now turn their attention to achieving a good run in the FA Cup.

They were forced into a replay against Ipswich Town in the fourth round but managed to progress. They are unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions and last suffered a defeat against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in December.

Fleetwood are 11th in League One but have their own unbeaten run to boast about. They are unbeaten in six games and will hope to mount a challenge against the Championship leaders.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Burnley vs Fleetwood: date & kick-off time

Game: Burnley vs Fleetwood Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30pm ET Venue: Turf Moor

How to watch Burnley vs Fleetwood on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Country TV Channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+

Burnley team news & squad

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will have to name his matchday squad without Ian Maatsen, who is unavailable due to a shoulder injury. Several others, including Harwood-Bellis, Benson Manuel, Jay Rodriguez and Darko Churlinov, are doubtful for the fixture due to injuries.

Burnley predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Vitinho, Ekdal, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Cork; Tella, Twine, Zaroury; Foster

Position Players Goalkeepers Peacock-Farell, Frenchi, Norris, Muric Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Ekdal, Mcnalley, Vitinho, Beyer, Al-Dakhil Midfielders Cullen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Bastien Forwards Barnes, Twine, Foster, Zaroury, Tella, Dervisoglu, Costelloe, Obafemi

Fleetwood team news & squad

Fleetwood do not have any fresh injury concerns and is likely to name a similar lineup compared to the one that beat Morecambe 1-0. Jayden Stockley, who started that game in the final third, will have to sit out this one as he is cup-tied.

Fleetwood predicted XI: Lynch; Holgate, Nsiala, Wiredu; Rooney, Vela, Warrington, Macadam, Patterson; Gomes, Omochere