How to watch today's Burnley vs Sunderland Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley and Sunderland both can rise to the top of the Championship standings table at least temporarily when the two sides meet at Turf Moor on Friday.

The Clarets, who are undefeated at home this season, won their previous league outing 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers. The Black Cats are coming off back-to-back league wins over Sheffield United and Portsmouth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Burnley and Sunderland will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Burnley vs Sunderland kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The Championship match between Burnley and Sunderland will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, January 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Hannibal Mejbri will serve the final match of his three-game ban, while Jordan Beyer has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Burnley boss Scott Parker could think of deploying Lyle Foster in attack going forward, but Jaidon Anthony should keep his place on the left wing for now.

Sunderland team news

As for the visitors, defensive trio Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins remain sidelined through injuries.

Joining on a loan deal from Roma till the end of the season, Enzo Le Fee will be raring for his Black Cats debut on Friday.

