Bruno Guimaraes to Barcelona? La Liga champions planning audacious £87m summer swoop for Newcastle star

Barcelona are considering making an ambitious move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder as part of their plans to rebuild their squad. They are reportedly ready to offer around €100 million (£87 million) for Guimaraes, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Magpies signed Guimaraes from Lyon for an initial €42.1 million in January 2022. Since then, he has become a key member of Eddie Howe's side and played a crucial role in them qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years this season.

While the Premier League side would try their best to retain the midfielder's services, they could consider using the transfer fee they will get from the player's sale to rebuild the squad for European football next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Sergio Busquets leaving the club in the summer as a free agent, Xavi will be looking to add a quality central midfielder who could fill the shoes of their departing captain. Barcelona are likely to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who also want the Brazil star.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO GUIMARAES? The 25-year-old will be next seen in action on Sunday when Newcastle United face Chelsea in their final game of the season.