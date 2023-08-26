'We're capable of doing great things' - Bruno Fernandes aware Man Utd need consistency to achieve potential after nervy Nottingham Forest clash

Bruno Fernandes claimed Manchester United need more consistency in order to achieve their full potential this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? United came back from an early two-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a nervy Premier League clash. After Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly scored for Forest in quick succession, Christian Eriksen pulled one back for the home team in the 17th minute and Casemiro equalised early in the second half. Fernandes then converted a penalty later on to hand his team three points.

After the match, Fernandes lauded the team's comeback but also stated that they need to be consistent throughout the season to achieve what they are capable of.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Sport, Fernandes said: "We showed great character. We didn’t start the way we wanted but we came back. Overall the performance was really good. We stayed patient, knew how to control the ball and that was important to get the three points.

"I know what this team is capable of. We know inside the dressing room that we’re capable of doing great things. We know we have to be more consistent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils came into Saturday's clash off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, and the two early goals by the visitors piled on more misery, but Erik ten Hag's side displayed immense character to pick up the win at Old Trafford.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will be next seen in action on September 3 when they face Arsenal in the Premier League away from home.