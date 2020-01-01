Bruno Fernandes wins Manchester United 2019-20 Player of the Year after arriving in January
Bruno Fernandes has won Manchester United's Player of the Year award for 2019-20 - despite only arriving halfway through the Premier League season.
The Portuguese playmaker made an enormous impact at Old Trafford after moving to the English side in January from Sporting CP in his homeland.
His excellent performances were the catalyst for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side returning to the Champions League for the 2020-21 campaign, finishing third in the English top-flight.
Fernandes beat Anthony Martial into second place to claim the award, voted for by United fans, while Marcus Rashford came third. He inherits the award from Luke Shaw, who was chosen for the 2018-19 season.
