How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

David Pastrnak and Zachary Benson will square off on Thursday, when the Boston Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.

It’s been a mixed start for Buffalo, sitting at 4-4-2 on the season. The Sabres appeared to be in control against Columbus, taking a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, but they couldn’t hold on, conceding the equalizer with just over six minutes left before falling in the extra frame.

On the other side, the Boston Bruins enter the matchup riding a bit of momentum after a 5-2 comeback win over the New York Islanders. Boston fell behind 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes but came alive with three goals in the second and two more in the third to turn the tide and grab a much-needed victory, improving to 5-7-0 on the year.

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The Bruins will take on the Sabres in an exciting NHL game on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Thursday, October 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MSG-B, NESN

Streaming service: Fubo (in-market), NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Boston Bruins team news

For Boston, David Pastrnak remains the offensive engine, tallying six goals and nine assists to start the year. Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie have both reached the 10-point mark, providing steady secondary scoring. Jeremy Swayman is projected to start in goal for the Bruins, carrying a 3-4-0 record with a 3.45 GAA and an .886 save percentage through his early-season appearances.

Buffalo Sabres team news

Alex Tuch continues to pace the Sabres’ attack with three goals and six assists, while Tage Thompson has chipped in with four goals and four helpers of his own. Between the pipes, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to get the nod for Buffalo, entering the matchup with a 0-0-1 record, a 3.91 goals-against average, and an .818 save percentage on the season.

