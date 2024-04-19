Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool Women are set to take on relegation-threatened Bristol City Women in Saturday's Women's Super League (WSL) encounter at Ashton Gate.
Matt Beard's side are fifth after suffering a 4-1 loss to Manchester City, while the hosts remain rock bottom after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 am EST
|Venue:
|Ashton Gate
The WSL match between Bristol City Women and Liverpool Women will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England.
It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Saturday, April 20, in the United States (US).
How to watch Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the WSL match between Bristol City Women and Liverpool Women is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Bristol City Women team news
The Robins boss Lauren Smith will be without the injured trio of Satara Murray, Chloe Mustaki and Shania Hayles.
The likes of Cecilie Struck and Carrie Jones are likely to be handed starts from the onset on Saturday, with Amelie Thestrup featuring in attack.
Bristol City Women possible XI: Bentley; Powell, Connolly, Aspin, Struck, Napier; Morgan, Rodgers, Syme, Jones; Thestrup
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yanez, Bentley, Clark, Foley, Davies
|Defenders:
|Powell, Struck, Layzell, Aspin, Wilde, Ward
|Midfielders:
|Connolly, Rodgers, Napier, Bull, Syme, Stratigakis, Furness, Pearce
|Forwards:
|Harrison, Thestrup, Morgan, Jones, Woolley, Evans, Teisar, Kendall
Liverpool Women team news
Defenders Niamh Fahey and Jasmine Matthews, and forward Shanice van de Sanden will miss the game due to their respective injuries.
Meanwhile, Danish midfielder Sofie Lundgaard will remain sidelined for the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury against West Ham earlier this month.
Liverpool Women possible XI: Laws; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Hinds; Kiernan, Haug
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Laws, Micah, Kirby
|Defenders:
|Koivisto, Fisk, , Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry
|Midfielders:
|Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland
|Forwards:
|Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bristol City Women and Liverpool Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 14, 2024
|Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool
|Women's FA Cup
|December 10, 2023
|Liverpool 1-1 Bristol City
|WSL
|April 3, 2022
|Bristol City 2-4 Liverpool
|Women's Championship
|September 12, 2021
|Liverpool 0-0 Bristol City
|Women's Championship
|January 19, 2020
|Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool
|WSL