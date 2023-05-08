Brighton vs Everton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Brighton against Everton in the Premier League in the US as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will face Everton in a crucial Premier League fixture at the Falmer Stadium on Monday.

Both teams have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, as Brighton have the opportunity to claim a top-four spot, whereas Everton are battling to avoid relegation.

Since losing to Nottingham Forest, Brighton beat Wolves 6-0 and then handed a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in their most recent outing. With six matches left to play and games in hand over fellow top-five aspirants, Brighton are only seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Everton are struggling in the 19th position on the table. They are winless in seven matches and will be desperate for points to climb up the table and escape the drop zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brighton vs Everton kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Everton May 8, 2023 Kick-off: 12.30pm EDT Venue: Falmer Stadium

It will kick off at 12.30pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network Sling TV, fubo

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. Fans also have the option of tuning into USA Network and fubo.

Team news

Brighton team news & squad

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi would be hesitant to take a risk with Evan Ferguson's fitness for the match against Everton, with the team treating every fixture as a must-win clash. Thus, Ferguson's participation in the match remains uncertain.

Ahead of the game, Pascal Gross will undergo a fitness test following his absence from the win against Man United. Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, and Jeremy Sarmiento are all sidelined due to various injuries.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister, Enciso; March, Welbeck, Mitoma

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele Defenders Webster, Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan Midfielders Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Mitoma Forwards Welbeck, Enciso, Undav

Everton team news & squad

Amadou Onana has resumed full training for Everton and will be available for selection against Brighton. However, Seamus Coleman is set to miss multiple games due to a knee injury after he left the pitch on a stretcher in the game against Leicester.

Ben Godfrey, who missed the trip to Leicester, is out of this one as well with a groin issue. He will join Andros Towsend and Ruben Vinagre in the treatment room at Everton.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic Defenders Tarkowski, Mina, Coady, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner. Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition January 2023 Everton 1-4 Brighton Premier League January 2022 Everton 2-3 Brighton Premier League August 2021 Brighton 0-2 Everton Premier League April 2021 Brighton 0-0 Everton Premier League October 2020 Everton 4-2 Brighton Premier League

