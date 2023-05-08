Brighton vs Everton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Brighton against Everton in the Premier League in the US as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will face Everton in a crucial Premier League fixture at the Falmer Stadium on Monday.

Both teams have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, as Brighton have the opportunity to claim a top-four spot, whereas Everton are battling to avoid relegation.

Since losing to Nottingham Forest, Brighton beat Wolves 6-0 and then handed a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in their most recent outing. With six matches left to play and games in hand over fellow top-five aspirants, Brighton are only seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Everton are struggling in the 19th position on the table. They are winless in seven matches and will be desperate for points to climb up the table and escape the drop zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brighton vs Everton kick-off time

Game:Brighton vs Everton
May 8, 2023
Kick-off:12.30pm EDT
Venue:Falmer Stadium

The Premier League game between Brighton and Everton is scheduled for Monday, May 8 2023, at the Falmer Stadium.

It will kick off at 12.30pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelLive stream
U.S.USA NetworkSling TV, fubo

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. Fans also have the option of tuning into USA Network and fubo.

Team news

Brighton team news & squad

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi would be hesitant to take a risk with Evan Ferguson's fitness for the match against Everton, with the team treating every fixture as a must-win clash. Thus, Ferguson's participation in the match remains uncertain.

Ahead of the game, Pascal Gross will undergo a fitness test following his absence from the win against Man United. Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, and Jeremy Sarmiento are all sidelined due to various injuries.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister, Enciso; March, Welbeck, Mitoma

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersSanchez, Steele
DefendersWebster, Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan
MidfieldersMac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Mitoma
ForwardsWelbeck, Enciso, Undav

Everton team news & squad

Amadou Onana has resumed full training for Everton and will be available for selection against Brighton. However, Seamus Coleman is set to miss multiple games due to a knee injury after he left the pitch on a stretcher in the game against Leicester.

Ben Godfrey, who missed the trip to Leicester, is out of this one as well with a groin issue. He will join Andros Towsend and Ruben Vinagre in the treatment room at Everton.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersPickford, Begovic
DefendersTarkowski, Mina, Coady, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson
MidfieldersOnana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner.
ForwardsCalvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil.

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
January 2023Everton 1-4 BrightonPremier League
January 2022Everton 2-3 BrightonPremier League
August 2021Brighton 0-2 EvertonPremier League
April 2021Brighton 0-0 EvertonPremier League
October 2020Everton 4-2 BrightonPremier League

